I Might Buy A Whole New Summer Wardrobe At J Crew’s Extra 50% Off Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I write about sales all of the time, so when I say that J. Crew’s sale right now is amazing, you should believe me. J. Crew isn’t always the most budget-accessible place, but these discounts are so steep that I could drop $200 and walk away with four pieces of clothing. That’s around the same price as a Zara haul for way better quality!

J. Crew’s sale section is currently 50 percent off with the discount code SALEONSALE and almost everything is up for grabs. From dreamy cottagecore dresses to cute leather sandals, it’s basically Christmas in July. To give you an example: If you’re as in love with nap dresses as I am, you’re aware that the real thing is not cheap. Why not snag a plaid pink version for $40?! Now’s the time.

You can even shop pieces like pastel blazers or boyfriend shorts that you’ve seen everywhere on TikTok and IRL without breaking the bank. J. Crew also has some twists on popular trends that’ll make you stand out from the crowd, along with a bulk of their beloved classic swimsuits, sleepwear and basic tees. Consider this sale your one-stop shop for all things summer.

I’m not sure when this sale is ending, so I suggest filling up your cart ASAP before other shoppers beat you to the punch. Just keep in mind when you’re browsing that a lot of these items are final sale, so you won’t be able to return them if they don’t work out! But I have a feeling these aren’t purchases you’ll have to think twice about.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Plaid Nap Dress

Yes, J.Crew has its own version of this popular silhouette. You’d be saving $103 (!!!) buying it during the sale, so you’d better snatch it up now for your summer picnics, rooftop happy hours and time spent frolicking through the forest.

Pastel Blazer

Pastels for summer—I’m all in. Hop on this TikTok trend with this lightweight linen blazer in unexpected lavender. The dreamy color is to die for and it’s a fraction of its usual price.

Boyfriend Short

I would be a rich woman if I made a dollar every time I saw a pair of boyfriend shorts in Brooklyn. You can get a very on-trend pair from J. Crew for only $30.

Brown Leather & Wood Sandals

These sandals are giving us major Coach vibes in the best way possible. You can save more than $100 on these puppies when you shop now!

Cottage + Animal Print Dress

Cottagecore is absolutely everywhere, but this dress is a fun and unique spin on the trend. Instead of a floral, this dress is decked out in pink leopard print. It’s only $38, so hurry!!

Clementine Bikini

You can’t have too many swimsuits, right? Well, that’s my personal opinion. This is a classic silhouette in a summer-y color I’ll most definitely be snagging (and you can shop the bottoms, too).

Paisley Scarf

Did someone say scarf top? Get in on the trend with this chic scarf. You can tie it a million ways, but I’m personally recommending tube top-style.

White Floral Cottage Dress

This cute floral dress is perfect for all of your summer parties. It’s normally $188, but it’s only $85 right now.

Gingham Slides

Have you seen a more summery pair of sandals?! I haven’t. These sweet gingham sandals only cost $21 and also come in pink. Why buy real Birks when these exist??

Pale Cypress Disc Earrings

I think the photo is convincing enough, but if you’re wondering, I’ve already added these earrings to my cart. They’re normally $28, so I’d say they’re truly a steal.