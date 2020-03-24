J.Crew’s Entire Site Is 40% Off, and We’re Scooping Up Every Cute Summer Look

Scroll To See More Images

With retailers temporarily closing their brick and mortar stores left and right, online shopping is the new black. Budgets are are already pretty tight for many of us, but if you’ve got some extra cash to spend, it’s probably going toward clothing you’ll want to wear as soon as this entire WFH and social distancing ordeal is over. J.Crew’s spring 2020 sale is the perfect excuse to sit on your couch and treat yourself to a little something special. You can score perfect-for-summer finds (in all sizes) for prices that won’t make your credit card shriek. Just because we’re all inside and having video chat dinner dates with our friends doesn’t mean we can’t also look cute—or at least plan to look cute later.

From ridiculously cute summer dresses to pool-ready swimsuits, J.Crew’s spring sale is truly chock-full of amazing deals. Right now, the entire site is 40 percent off, so you can feel good about your spending habits. Eventually, we will all get to leave our homes once again and spend time wandering around cities, going to the beach or meeting friends for coffee. When that time arrives, you’re going to want your closet to be fully stocked with J.Crew’s newest looks.

Below, you’ll find our favorite spring and summer pieces on J.Crew’s site right now. J.Crew has also expanded their plus-sizes, too, so many items on their site are available in extended sizing. So no matter your size, you can save a few dollars by shopping J.Crew’s current sale. Whether you have an itch to stock up your closet for spring and sumer or just love a good deal, the J.Crew spring 2020 sale is here to grant all your fashion wishes.

1. Silk Twill Relaxed Pant in Sleepy Lions Print

These pants are comfy enough to feel like pajamas, but cute enough to wear everywhere.

2. V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Stripe

Step into summer in this adorable striped jumpsuit.

3. Flutter-Sleeve Pom Pom Midi Dress

The flutter sleeves! The tiers! This is an ideal summer dress.

4. Pleated Midi Dress in Crinkled Gingham Print

What’s spring and summer without a little gingham?

5. Button-Up Shirt in Leopard Print

Your summer is going to get a little wild with this top.

6. Cardigan Sweater in Cotton Crepe

A sleek cardigan sweater is a wardrobe staple.

7. Pleated Short in Liberty Margaret Annie Print

These fun shorts are sure to play well with all your favorite tees.

8. Silk Popover Dress in Sleepy Lions Print

I’m honestly just obsessed with this dress.

9. V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit in Tropical Floral

Get ready to lounge by the pool in this adorable swimsuit.

