J.Crew Collaborates With New York City High Line On Charitable Capsule Collection

J.Crew is launching into charity apparel with its just-announced High Line Collection, a small line of casual T-shirts, accessories, and sweatshirts that pay homage and raise money for the iconic New York City High Line, also known as the “Park in the Sky.”

Debuting this Wednedsay, July 24, on jcrew.com as well as in the High Line Shop and at select J.Crew stores in New York, the line features photography of the historic NYC site by Joel Sternfeld as well as illustrations by George Olson and Peter Brown. Prices range from $15 to $78 and here’s the best part: 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the organization Friends of the High Line, which works to build and maintain one of NYC’s most unique public parks.

See a few more of the pieces from the collection below, and head to jcrew.com to start shopping this Wednesday!

MORE J.CREW ON STYLECASTER:

Jenna Lyons: Her 20 All-Time Best Outfits

Expect To See Kate Middleton Wearing Lots Of J. Crew Soon

Jennifer Meyer, Tabitha Simmons and Elder Statesman for J.Crew: See Every Piece