Want: Girly Hawaiian Board Shorts To Wear All Summer

What: These rad Hawaiian-print board shorts that are anything but boyish.

Why: Leave it to Jenna Lyons and her team of fashion savants at J.Crew to know what we need way before we do. That said, we need these surfer chic shorts to breathe some laid back island attitude into our summer wardrobes, both on the beach and off.

How: When setting sail or lounging poolside, take advantage of the quick drying fabric and rock these shorts in lieu of bathing suit bottoms with a monochromatic bikini top and and laid-back straw hat. Heading to the park for a Saturday picnic? Add a chambray shirt and a comfy pair of sneakers or espadrilles for an easygoing summer outfit.

Regardless of your plans, when you look down and see palm trees and beach umbrellas — things immediately start looking up.

Hawaiian Sunset Board Shorts, $65; at J.Crew