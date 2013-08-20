As Promised, J.Crew’s Fall Collection Is Way Less ‘Overstyled’ Than Past Seasons

Last month, J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler agreed with some some disgruntled consumers, and admitted that the label’s recent collections had “strayed too far from the classics” and that they were—in all their mixed-print glory—possibly too overstyled. Drexler also urged shoppers to be patient, as the fall 2013 collection would be inching back to the brand’s basics.

The new Fall catalog, which does still include such Jenna Lyons-approved staples as loose-fit chambray shirts, patterned sweaters, and mixed prints, is absolutely more restrained than the Fall 2013 collection shown at New York Fashion Week.

Comparatively, there’s a stark lack of color, both in the clothes and in the makeup (no hot-orange lipstick here, thank you very much.)

The line seems to harken back to more “classic” J.Crew days, meaning the key components of a preppy, utilitarian wardrobe are all there: rolled trousers, striped sweaters, fitted blazers, and more. It’s still modern and cute, but it’s very obvious that Jenna and her team pulled back the reigns on the fashion-forward, dizzying, often opulent designs they put forth in seasons past (the ones responsible for J. Crew’s epic transformation.)

