First Look: This Year’s CFDA Line for J.Crew

It’s that time of year again! For the third year in a row, J.Crew has collaborated with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on a capsule collection of ultra-stylish pieces from this year’s winners and runners-up honored with the CFDA x Vogue Fashion Fund awards earlier in the year.

The designers this time around: super-hip downtown New York’s Public School (this year’s winners), Los Angeles based womenswear designer Juan Carlos Obando, and bird print-lover extraordinaire Mary Alary. The pieces, which will range in price from $50 to $500, will hit Jcrew.com in a presale starting tomorrow, and we’ve already spotted several we’re lusting after. (Bird-encrusted bangle, anyone?)

Click through the gallery above to see them all!