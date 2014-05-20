StyleCaster
First Look: This Year’s CFDA Line for J.Crew

Meghan Blalock
by
It’s that time of year again! For the third year in a row, J.Crew has collaborated with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on a capsule collection of ultra-stylish pieces from this year’s winners and runners-up honored with the CFDA x Vogue Fashion Fund awards earlier in the year.

The designers this time around: super-hip downtown New York’s Public School (this year’s winners), Los Angeles based womenswear designer Juan Carlos Obando, and bird print-lover extraordinaire Mary Alary. The pieces, which will range in price from $50 to $500, will hit Jcrew.com in a presale starting tomorrow, and we’ve already spotted several we’re lusting after. (Bird-encrusted bangle, anyone?)

Click through the gallery above to see them all!

Public School for J.Crew

Public School for J.Crew

Public School for J.Crew

Public School for J.Crew

Mary Alary for J.Crew

Mary Alary for J.Crew

Mary Alary for J.Crew

Mary Alary for J.Crew

Juan Carlos Obando for J.Crew

Juan Carlos Obando for J.Crew

Juan Carlos Obando for J.Crew

Juan Carlos Obando for J.Crew

