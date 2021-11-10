The Wireless Headphones That Shoppers Swear Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ Are 40% Off

Whether you’re jamming to your pump-up playlist during a workout or listening to a podcast on your daily commute, a nice pair of headphones are a must-have. They never tangle up on the treadmill, get caught in the doorway, or somehow end up in a knot in your hair. When it comes to these tech essentials, your mind might automatically go to AirPods, but they come with a hefty price tag.

Luckily, we found in-ear headphones that shoppers say tank rank over its Apple counterparts. And even luckier for you, they’re part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, costing you just $60 for a limited time only.

You won’t find any version of AirPods for less than $129, meaning you only have to pay half that for the discounted JBL headphones. But just because they’re more affordable and on sale doesn’t mean they’re any less in quality. They actually match up in a bunch of different ways, with several shoppers preferring the audio quality of the JBL headphones to that of the mainstream Apple ones.

“I had them in for 6-8 hours and they never skipped a beat. Can definitely get a lot of time out of one charge,” said one shopper who deems them “better than AirPods.”

AirPods might be a nice treat for you or a loved one, but there’s no good reason to spend all that cash when you can get headphones of similar quality for a way better price. These JBL wireless in-ear headphones are so good, you might end up buying a few more pairs for the people on your shopping list this holiday season. At least, that’s what we think you should do, anyways.

To start, the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Headphones have longer battery life than any of the iterations of AirPods—and it’s not even close. The JBL ones give you up to eight hours of usage in your ears and 24 hours in the case. That’s two hours more than the third-generation AirPods. And if you’re in a rush and forgot to charge them overnight, a speedy 15 minutes of charging gives you a solid hour of listening.

Like AirPods, you still can switch over to your headphones seamlessly. On top of fast pairing, they have Dual Connect, which lets you listen with only one bud in or both buds. JBL’s in-ear headphones also eclipse Apple’s AirPods in color options. Plain white can get boring, but white, black, black and blue, and pink and white can’t.

Many jumped into the reviews section to gush over the headphones’ high quality sound, saying they’re worth your money and superior to AirPods. “Extremely loud, in fact, louder than AirPod Pros and has better sound quality,” said another shopper who gave the headphones a five-star rating.

“I always have music or video playing in them. They fit my ears well, and I occasionally have to readjust them, but a usual amount. But usually they never come out,” said another shopper who gave them a perfect rating.

If you can’t wait to blast Lizzo on your way to work or take calls hands-free, don’t wait any longer. Get your wallet ready because the 40% discount is live for a limited time only as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.