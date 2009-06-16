Name: Jazzi McGilbert

Age: 21

Occupation: Freelance Creative Type (and Stylist, Writer, Blogger)

Location: Los Angeles, CA & New York, NY

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Wherever my wallet takes me… grandmother’s closet, flea markets/yard sales/estate sales, H&M, Goodwill, F21, Target, Opening Ceremony, Pixie Market, and I could die happy in Maxfield’s if money was no object. When it comes to shopping, nothing is off-limits.



My secret stores are Hollywood Blvd., sex shops, beauty supply stores for accessories, and all these random little thrift shops around LA that I don’t even know the names of, but I know the locations from memory.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

A creative spirit with a taste for style and a hustle in fashion.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Gardenias for my hair. I’m big fan of Billie Holiday. I’ve tried to grow my own, but that hasn’t worked out so well.



4. Who are your favorite designers?

I’m too inconsistent to claim a favorite favorite, but Margiela, Dries van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester & Betsey Johnson usually do the trick. And in general I love any wide-eyed designer who doesn’t necessarily have a front-row to cater to yet.



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Rihanna (or her stylist), Mary-Kate Olsen, Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore or Chloe Sevigney. They all have a great sense of personal style with fantastic, expressive, unique, pieces that I would love to mix and match with my own wardrobe.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

jazzimcg.com, lookbook.nu, yelp.com, refinery29.com, twitter, my bloglovin’ feed.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Definitely the Motown glory days, followed by the Jazz Age.



8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Edward Enninful! I got to spend a couple days on set with him when I was interning and fell in love with him just as much as his work. He’s truly amazing, has a fantastic eye, and he’s funny as hell. I would totally trust his fashion counsel.



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Wednesday Adams or Alice in Wonderland (my favorite).

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Always buying H&M 100 den tights – perfection.

Always wearing my Raquel Allegra tee – the most versatile thing in my wardrobe.

Also always wearing hats – I’d rather not think about what my hair is doing throughout the day.

Always replacing white tees and tanks – a 5-pack of Hanes and I’m good to go.

And eye-candy – mostly vintage, always impractical, dresses that I buy compulsively. I don’t even think I shop for myself half the time, I’m always playing dress-up or shopping for the fictional photoshoots in my head.



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

My dream YSL Tributes are $700… so I guess I’d cap it there. But then again, love can make you do crazy things…

12. Who is your style soul mate?

It feels so cliché, but again, Mary-Kate Olsen… she’s petite like me, experimental, and also has a penchant for big shoes.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My family (my dog Chewy included) at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. I’d order my regular – the #9 (3 Wings and a waffle) with a side of fries.



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I did! I was living in New York for part of my senior year of high school, and my friends got together to buy me a plane ticket home for prom! I fell in love with a pink satin dress with a mermaid hem… Not so sure what I was thinking.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

“(How Do You Afford Your) Rock ‘n’ Roll Lifestyle” by Cake

16. What inspires you?

Boredom… as much as it sucks in the moment, it ultimately leads me to something new or creative.