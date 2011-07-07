Jazzed for Phillip Lim’s Shoes

We happily announced Phillip Lim’s additions to his ready to wear line. Earlier this summer he added swimwear and lingerie to his offerings with news of shoes to come.

Well, the shoes have arrived and they look pretty adorable. The collection appears to be mostly low-heeled booties and knee-length boots- none of the leopard print wedges that WWD promised.

Lim described the shoes as “classic with a sense of madness,” and we’re mad for them.

The collection will retail from $410 to 750 and will drop this month at his 3.1 Phillip Lim flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.