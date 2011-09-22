The Jazz Age Babes: What They Would Wear From Spring 2012

The designers FINALLYremembered to take their happy pills this season. They’ve been churning out some of the most optimistic Spring 2012 collections since like, 2007 – you know, the good ol’ daysbefore the economy crashed and that apocalypse of hurricanes/tornadoes/earthquakes reaked havoc upon New York City (well, kind of).

And if we’re really gonna talk optimism, why not dip all the way back into one of the most carefree decades of all? You guessed it, The Roaring Twenties. The post-wartime age of flappers, jazz, speakeasies, Art Deco, rising hemlines and oh yeah, that little economic depression in 1929 that was the be all end all of nonstop boozing and schmoozing.

Flapper attire has been making a major showing this season on the Spring runways. It was all sequins and feathers and drop-waists (oh my!) at the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch. Culturally, we seem to be on the cusp of a twenties phenomenon here, with shows like the prohibition-era Boardwalk Empire, Woody Allen’s recent revival of The Lost GenerationinMidnight in Paris and of course, 2012’s much-anticipated blockbuster,TheGreat Gatsby, which is set to star one of our red-carpet favorites Carey Mulligan alongside Leo DiCaprio.

Not to go all history buff on you guys, but instead of doing a regular old round-up of this awesome emerging trend we’ve decided to take a few of our favorite style icons from the happy-go-lucky decade (Coco Chanel, Josephine Baker, Ezra Fitzgerald…) on a little ride in our fashionable time machine – to the Spring 2012 shows, of course – and picked the looks we think they would totally be rocking if they were still doing their things today.

