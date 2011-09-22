StyleCaster
The Jazz Age Babes: What They Would Wear From Spring 2012

The Jazz Age Babes: What They Would Wear From Spring 2012

The Jazz Age Babes: What They Would Wear From Spring 2012
The designers FINALLYremembered to take their happy pills this season. They’ve been churning out some of the most optimistic Spring 2012 collections since like, 2007 – you know, the good ol’ daysbefore the economy crashed and that apocalypse of hurricanes/tornadoes/earthquakes reaked havoc upon New York City (well, kind of).

And if we’re really gonna talk optimism, why not dip all the way back into one of the most carefree decades of all? You guessed it, The Roaring Twenties. The post-wartime age of flappers, jazz, speakeasies, Art Deco, rising hemlines and oh yeah, that little economic depression in 1929 that was the be all end all of nonstop boozing and schmoozing.

Flapper attire has been making a major showing this season on the Spring runways. It was all sequins and feathers and drop-waists (oh my!) at the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch. Culturally, we seem to be on the cusp of a twenties phenomenon here, with shows like the prohibition-era Boardwalk Empire, Woody Allen’s recent revival of The Lost GenerationinMidnight in Paris and of course, 2012’s much-anticipated blockbuster,TheGreat Gatsby, which is set to star one of our red-carpet favorites Carey Mulligan alongside Leo DiCaprio.

Not to go all history buff on you guys, but instead of doing a regular old round-up of this awesome emerging trend we’ve decided to take a few of our favorite style icons from the happy-go-lucky decade (Coco Chanel, Josephine Baker, Ezra Fitzgerald…) on a little ride in our fashionable time machine – to the Spring 2012 shows, of course – and picked the looks we think they would totally be rocking if they were still doing their things today.

Click above for a crash course in looking like a complete Jazz Age babe. Which 20s style icon will you be channeling come Spring?

Feeling the 20s vibes? Click through for some style inspiration from five of the original flappers and silver screen stars of this roaring decade. 

The infamous Coco Chanel was responsible for donning the femme fatales of the twenties in pants and pearls. Tory Burch updated these classic staples with strands in pops of color and a pair of striped sailor shorts that would be Coco-approved for sure. 

Silent film star, Gloria Swanson, was never one to shy away from extravagance (I mean, check out that fur coat!) and this slinky silver gown from Marchesa would be the ultimate take on modern glamour for this original Hollywood trendsetter. 

I would equate 20s showgirl, Louise Brooks, to Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago. Known for that sleek, dark bob and generally badass demeanor, Brooks would be killing it (no pun intended) today in this metallic drop-waisted frock from Marc Jacobs. 

Josephine Baker, the American singer/dancer/actress who made Paris both her adopted hometown and stage, had the hottest body, like ever (let's just say she would put the Gisele's of today to shame) not to mention a signature dance move (The Charleston much?). I can just picture a modern-day Baker getting her groove on in this beaded Ralph Lauren gown. 

Zelda Fitzgerald (yep, wife of F.Scott, author of The Great Gatsby) is a fascinating character. She lived a life of highs and lows, becoming an overnight celebrity alongside her husband, but endured a tumultuous marriage that ultimately resulted in tragic mental distress. Zelda was certainly a risk-taker when it came to her personal life and her wardrobe. You could bet your bottom dollar that this lady would be responsible for a major 2012 flapper comeback in this stunning, fringed Gucci dress. 

