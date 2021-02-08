Jazmine Sullivan’s White-Hot Super Bowl Look Did NOT Have To Slay So Hard

OK, can we all please take a moment to give Jazmine Sullivan’s Super Bowl LV look the hype it deserves? She did not have to go so hard, but I’m so, so glad she did. Not only did she deliver a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem alongside Eric Church before kickoff, but our girl did so in style, so now it’s my turn to sing. To sing her praises, that is!

The Super Bowl isn’t exactly a massive day for fashion, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few serves every now and then. This year alone, Super Bowl LV has been pretty damn chic. Miley Cyrus wowed in Gucci during the NFL’s TikTok pre-show, and Amanda Gorman looked picturesque delivering a poem before the big game. H.E.R. performed “America The Beautiful” in a fun painted denim moment, but as far as pre-kickoff performances go, I really think Jazmine Sullivan stole the show.

Looking as angelic as her voice sounded, Sullivan wore a beautifully-tailored white suit by Area, trimmed with crystal detailing that sparkled as she moved about. Of course, the perfect finishing touch was the crystal headpiece she wore atop her slicked-back ponytail, which took the look from “blingy business vibes” to full-on couture.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, it’s usually only the halftime performer who goes all out, so Sullivan really snapped with this white-hot look. It wasn’t her only all-white ensemble of the day, either: Apparently, the singer warmed up in a white sports jumpsuit worn by Whitney Houston when she performed at the Super Bowl. What a great homage! More over, an all-white look in general often pays tribute to the suffragette movement, so I have no doubt Sullivan chose her color palette (or lack thereof) intentionally.

Personally, I’m all about Super Bowl snacks and commercials, so a little fashion sprinkled in is an extra treat. Shout out to the lovely ladies of the day, who looks were waaay better than either team’s uniforms. Just saying!