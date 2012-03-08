Jay-Z, AMEX And SXSW Team Up To Bring You The Ultimate Live Stream Event

Sitting on your arse and missing out on SXSW doesn’t exactly sound like a good time. In fact, it sounds more like another painful reminder that we’re bypassing this season’s hottest festivals in favor of…well, we’re still working that part out. But in the meantime, we’re happy to report that our slacker tendencies have been rewarded in the form of Jay-Z and (wait for it) a free concert.

When he’s not rappin’ about Blue Ivy, hanging with Kanye, shillin’ batteries or giving Chris Brown a healthy dose of the stank eye, Jay likes to give back to the little people — and this time we’re the lucky recipients. On March 12, we’ll all be graced with a free livestream of his SXSW concert, courtesy of American Express and YouTube.

Yes, yes, this is cool but not quite as cool as being there live. But hey, look on the bright side: Watching it from home means no porta-potty nightmares, drunk college girl sing-alongs or busloads of frat boys winging Frisbees at your head. When you look at the the trade-off…well, you might want to consider yourself lucky.