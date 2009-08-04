Name: JayLynn F
Agency: Bloom Models
Hometown: Rochester, New York
New York City Neighborhood: Chelsea
Most Incredible Model Moment: Being in an elastic knitted bodysuit that was skintight and took 30 minutes to put on and take off at a shoot in Pelham Bay Park. Also, being pushed around in a shopping cart in Redhook, Brooklyn; it was a blast!
Favorite Stores: Marc Jacobs, Shopbop and Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Designer: Marc Jacobs
Favorite Photographer: David Lachappelle
What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Marc Jacobs handbag and the whole See by Chloe line. Haha.