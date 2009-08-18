Jay-Z’s Trailer for Run This Town

Even though most music videos are the same length as an extended movie preview, music videos are now getting trailers too, because… why the eff not?

Jay-Z has released the trailer for his upcoming music video, “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna and Kanye West. The video takes place in an underground rebel mob lair… Kind of like a really hardcore version of The Foot’s hideout in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. With less arcade games and more torches. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, MTV announced that they will be premiering the full length music video Thursday, August 20th at 8PM EST on all their MTV channels. Jay-Z’s album Blueprint 3 is set to release September 11 and Jay is scheduled to perform at the 2009 Video Music Awards on September 13th.