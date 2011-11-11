Jay-Z’s Occupy Wall Street T-Shirts Won’t Benefit Movement

In an effort to ensure that people continue to not shut up about the Watch The Throne tour (sorry, I’m just bitter that I didn’t go), Jay-Z is releasing a new line of t-shirts through his Rocawear label similar to one he wore onstage. The shirt in question (see above) is a play on “Occupy Wall Street,” the economic reform movement that is quite literally sweeping the country.

With the “W” crossed out and an “S” added at the end, it reads “Occupy All Streets,” which a Rocawear spokesperson explained toBusiness Insider is “Our way of reminding people that there is change to be made everywhere, not just on Wall Street.” Many have been quick to point out that there will be financial contributions based on the sales of the shirts to the movement.

While I understand how this can seem sort of strange, I don’t know if it’s Jay’s responsibility to be fund raising. Although with his half a billion dollar fortune, it seems he could afford to loosen his purse strings a little, especially since these shirts are sure to sell out. What do you think? Should Rocawear donate a percentage of the profits to Occupy Wall Street?