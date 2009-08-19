Jay-Z’s Blueprint 3 Track List Released

Jay-Z has released the track list for his highly anticipated album, “Blueprint 3,” due out on September 11.

The track list is below with some serious notables collaborating on the record. While Rihanna and Kanye West are featured on Jay-Z’s latest single, “Run This Town,” other guest appearances include, Alicia Keys, Drake, and Pharrell.

One noted absence off this list are the boys of MGMT who announced earlier they were working with Jay-Z on a track for this album. Oh. Awkwarddd. I guess Jay-Z isn’t feeling the psychedelic directional movement of MGMT…? Yeah HOV, no one else really is either…

What We Talkin’ About (featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun)

Thank You

D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)

Run This Town (featuring Rihanna and Kanye West)

Empire State of Mind (featuring Alicia Keys)

As It Gets (featuring Young Jeezy)

One (featuring Swizz Beatz)

Off That (featuring Drake)

A Star Is Born (featuring J. Cole)

Venus vs. Mars

Already Home (featuring Kid Cudi)

Hate (featuring Kanye West)

Reminder

So Ambitious (featuring Pharrell)

Young Forever (featuring Mr. Hudson)