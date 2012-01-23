Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Is Too Dirty For Its Own Good

Looks like Jay-Z has gotone messy situation to clean up — and we’re not talking about Blue Ivy‘s dirty diapers!

We’re not sure exactly how after a reported $10 million renovation an NYC hot spot (owned by one of the world’s richest and most influential rappers at that) can face a “C” health grade, but somehow, some way, the 40/40 Club did it, and was even temporarily shut down (again!) only one day after reopening.

The New York Post reported that during inspection last Thursday, a ton of perishable food was found sitting in dangerously warm temperatures inside the walk-in refrigerator. Health Department sources say the fridge was set at a whopping 60 degrees instead of the normal high of 41, which could have put 50 pounds of raw chicken wings, five pounds of raw shrimp and 100 turkey burgers at risk of contamination. Gross much?!

According to Gothamist, a spokesperson for the 40/40 Club, Ron Berkowitz, told TMZ that the whole thing was a fluke, stating that the motor in one of the refrigerators broke seconds before the health inspector arrived. Nonetheless, the inspector gave the club 69 violation points, while only 28 are needed for the worst possible “C”. Ouch!

While we’re all down for a dirty, rockin’ good time the only illness we want to wake up to is a massive hangover, not food poisoning! The club reopened its doors on Saturday night, and we hope this time they have learned their lesson.