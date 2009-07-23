Jay-Z and Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Replace Headlining Beastie Boys

With Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys‘ recent announcement of his parotid gland cancer diagnosis, the Beastie Boys explained they will be cancelling their upcoming performances which included their headlining performances at Lollapalooza and All Points West.

It has already been announced that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be assuming the headlining slot left by the Beastie Boys at Lollapalooza. Now, it has been announced that Jay-Z will be headlining at the All Points West music festival at the end of July. Performing at All Points West will mark Jay-Z’s debut as a headliner stateside despite his experience headlining at Glastonbury in the U.K.

The Beastie Boys were also scheduled to headline three other music festivals: the Outside Lands in San Francisco, Osheaga in Montreal and the Austin City Limits. Replacements for these festivals however have not been announced.