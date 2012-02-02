Jay-Z Will Soon Be Popping Up On Your TV

We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but Rocawear hasn’t had a good year. Lately, there have been rumors flying around that Jay-Z, one of the co-founders of the brand, has been trying to distance himself. Well, WWD is reporting that these rumors couldn’t be further from the truth.

Coming in late February, from MTV to YouTube to a wide range of other platforms, a new commercial starring Jay-Z will air. This is the first time the brand has put ‘H to the Izzo’ in a commercial (which we’re very excited about). They’re not just stopping there either Rocawear plans to bring back their classic flame logo in their fall collections, which will help create a more recognizable symbol for the company.

Photo Credit: PATRICK MCMULLAN CO. c/o Sipa