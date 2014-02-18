Jay Z Made an Appearance on Tom Ford’s Fall Runway (Sort Of)

London Fashion Week is now in full swing, and one of the designer shows we always look forward to most is that from sleek and sexy designer Tom Ford. His name now seems like a household fixture stateside, thanks largely in part to two huge pop stars who have spearheaded it over the past year or so: Justin Timberlake, who’s been wearing exclusively Ford’s designs throughout his tour for “The 20/20 Experience,” and (perhaps more prominently) Jay Z.

The rapper’s song “Tom Ford” became an instant success last summer when it came out, and had people who had never even heard of the designer singing along to the line, “I don’t pop Molly, I rock Tom Ford.”

The designer seems to know the impact Jay Z’s song has had on his status in pop culture, as he sent a little thank you note down the runway as part of his Fall 2014 collection this weekend: Two very sparkly jersey dresses with the words “Tom Ford” and “ Molly ” emblazoned across the front, and the number 61 (Ford was born in 1961.)

Click through the gallery to see the dresses in all their glory, as well as the rest of Ford’s exciting Fall 2014 collection!