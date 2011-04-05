Jay-Z Thinks Garance Dore Has Serious Street Cred

To simply say that Jay-Z is “stylish” would be a gross understatement, but while I imagine that he follows trends and runway shows closely and is on a first-name basis with the salespeople at his local Louis Vuitton, I wouldn’t think he spends much of his precious time reading fashion blogs on the Internet. Interestingly enough, the rapper just launched his own glossy, Nowness-esque lifestyle site, Life + Times, and the style section currently features a brief interview with street style blogger extraordinaire, Garance Dore.

The site went live yesterday, and Garance is one of the first people to earn a profile, along with celebrity chef Daniel Boulud. Through the Q&A, I learned that the photographer’s go-to closet staple is a pair of Repetto ballet flats, Yves Saint Laurent is the designer that made her fall in love with fashion and the most stylish place she’s ever been in the whole entire world is Anna Dello Russo’s closet. Life + Times even “commissioned” Garance to draw a pretty fashion sketch!

The dapper rap mogul is certainly a dream street style subject for Garance and her beau Scott Schuman, but I bet she never thought in a million years that she would be featured on his site.

Jay-Z just signed DJ Harley Viera-Newton to his artist management company Roc Nation, and now that he’s featured one of the industry’s biggest up-and-comers on his blog, do you think he’s poised to oust Kanye West as the most ubiquitous rapper in the fashion world?