Jay-Z Takes the Blue Comet Stage at All Points West

After Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys announced his cancer diagnosis and subsequent cancellation of all summer shows, All Points West announced Jay-Z as the replacement headliner for Friday night. Jay-Z’s appearance at All Points West marks Jay-Z’s first festival headlining show this side of the Atlantic.

Preparing for his “Blueprint 3” album release on September 11th, Jay-Z already debuted his single, “D.O.A. (Death of Autotune)” and had his follow up single, “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna and Kanye West leaked. Jay-Z is also working on penning an autobiography where he plans on discussing his time as a drug dealer, his marriage to Beyoncé and the tricks to some of his most complicated raps. The project currently lacks a title or release date.

It’s pitch black out and Jay-Z is wearing sunglasses. Full on sunblockers. Like Walgreens sunglasses you buy across from the pharmacy. He is undoubtedly the coolest man alive. First one to make the commet, “I wear my sunglasses at night” dies.

Fundamentally Jay-Z’s performance was a tribute to the Beastie Boys, Michael Jackson and President Obama. As a tribute to the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z opened his show with a Beastie sample of, “Intergalactic” shouting “HOV is home!” above the sample and blaring trumpets. Jay-Z moves on to President Obama with the chorus, “our president is black…” Yes, yes he is. Finally, in front of a Michael Jackson image montage, Jay-Z bows to the photo and reiterates what we all know: Michael Jackson is the greatest entertainer of all time.

Jay-Z proceeds to scream out onto the crowd, “What’s my name? What’s my motha-fuckin’ name?” Honestly Jay-Z I don’t even know how to respond to that question; you have like eight different names. I think I just threw a diamond in the air… I don’t really know what that means but it’s probably sexual and I’m doing it anyway because I’m awkward.