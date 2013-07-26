Jay Z Surprises Beyoncé During Her Concert: See The (Adorable) Pictures

Now this is a better surprise than getting your hair caught in a fan during a concert: In what’s arguably the cutest thing you’ll see all weekend, Beyoncé posted photos to her Tumblr that show her husband Jay Z making a surprise appearance during her concert last night in Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old superstar—who’s currently in the throes of her Mrs. Carter Show world tour—looked totally shocked when Jay-Z, 43, strolled out on stage and proceeded to give her a giant hug and kiss, a rarity for the couple who don’t make a habit of showing PDAs.

Head on over to Bey’s Tumblr for more pics from her recent live shows!