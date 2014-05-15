The Carter-Knowles Clan Releases Statement on Elevator Fight

At last! After several days of rampant speculation over what exactly occurred in that elevator inside The Standard hotel after the Met Gala on May 5, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Solange have released a joint statement on the matter to the Associated Press. Check it out:

As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.

This seems perfectly reasonable to us; it’s true that no one can know what goes on inside a family but the members of the family themselves. And while there seems to be no viable excuse for Solange’s violent and erratic actions, it does seem that she and Jay Z are trying to working out their issues.

One phrase in particular sticks out to us, though: “we have moved forward as a united family.” After serious questions arose about whether or not Beyoncé had removed her wedding tattoo, we hope the use of the word “united” is accurate, and that music’s first couple will stick it out for the long run.

