Jay-Z released the new single “Off That,” off his upcoming album Blueprint 3 (due out September 11).

The single features Drake (or also known as, “Wait? THAT guy? From Degrassi??” to the Under-16 market) and is produced by Timbaland. Despite Jay-Z’s adamant opposition to using auto-tune on his record, Drake sounds auto-tuned; I guess that’s not technically hypocritical and I would never dare to challenge Jay-Z…

Preview the track here and tell me what you think below.