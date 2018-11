Jay- Z released his new music video for his single, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune)” today. The video follows Jay-Z as he terrifies me with his poker games in the back of a restaurant’s kitchen and then smokes cigars at the pier. Loitering in abandoned buildings and blowing up bling on a jewelry stand, Jay-Z is a total badass but then keeps it real with the straight saxophone.

Blueprint 3 is out September 11th and is available for pre-order here.