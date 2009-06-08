Jay-Z Releases His New Auto-Tune Free Song

I think the first time I ever learned what, “D.O.A.” meant it was after I looked up the lyrics to the theme song from Friends. The Rembrandts sing in “I’ll Be There for You“: So no one told you life was gonna be this way [clap, clap, clap, clap]/Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A. If you still don’t know, it means dead on arrival.

However, now Jay-Z is trying to un-do my learning and research of this abbreviation (and subsequent research of abbreviations versus acronyms) with his new song titled, “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune).”

Jay-Z teamed up with producer Kanye West to create his upcoming Blueprint3 album completely without (and against) auto-tune. Of course, working with Kanye West means that Jay-Z borrows samples from Steam’s, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

What do you think of the off key introduction?