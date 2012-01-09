Jay-Z Releases Adorable Song For Blue Ivy: Listen Here

Well, this is just about the sweetest thing ever. If you had any doubts that Jay-Z would be an amazing father, they will all be quelled. He just released a track called “Glory,” in honor of his newborn daughter Blue Ivy with superstar Beyonc.

The ode to his little girl is probably one of the most genuine pieces of music I’ve heard in years. I’m not even joking, I’m tearing up as I’m writing this. Probably my favorite lyric is, “You’re a child of destiny,” alluding, of course, to Bey’s tenure as the front woman of legendary R & B band Destiny’s Child.

“The most amazing feeling I feel, words can’t describe what I’m feeling for real, baby I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you…” he closes the song. There may even be noises from hip-hop’s little princess herself. Guys, listen to this. NOW.