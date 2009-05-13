Jay-Z Plans Intimate Summer Tour

Jay-Z just announced a series of intimate summer shows with Ciara (who apparently over night became sex on 5’9″ legs…) as the opening act. Currently, Jay-Z is working on finishing his new album The Blueprint 3 and is using this summer tour as an opportunity to move himself back into the public realm. Below are the tour dates:

July 3: The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

July 4: The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

July 7: Charter One Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago

July 10: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

July 12: Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta

Allegedly more shows will be announced later. In the mean time, tickets are on sale now through Citi Presale, Premier Parking Presale and the Fan Club Presale.