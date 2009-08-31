Jay-Z Leaks Yet Another Blueprint 3 Track

Umm… Is Jay-Z just going to leak his entire album Blueprint 3 before it can come out on September 11? Of the 15 tracks, Jay-Z has leaked six: D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune); Run This Town; Off That; Reminder; Venus vs. Mars and today Hater. The leaks are not even surprising anymore; listening to Jay-Z’s leaks have become as much a part of my morning routine as my StyleCaster daily e-mail (shameless plug, what up?) and missing my subway.

Meanwhile, the latest song to debut is “Hater,” featuring Kanye West. It’s a return to a more traditional Jay-Z; kind of angry but ironically funny rapping. Finally.

Preview Hater here.