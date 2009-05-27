Jay-Z and Kanye West Fight Auto-Tune Craze

Kanye West is a contradiction wrapped in a puzzle framed by a Sudoku challenge.

While promoting his book, “Thank You and You’re Welcome” Kanye was quoted by Idolator saying: “Sometimes people write novels and they just be so wordy and so self-absorbed. I am not a fan of books. I would never want a book’s autograph … I am a proud non-reader of books. I like to get information from doing stuff like actually talking to people and living real life.”

Now, after releasing an album that was entirely auto-tuned, Kanye is touting Jay-Z‘s new album for its anti-Auto-tune sentiment. Removing songs that were auto-tuned, Jay-Z and Kanye are making Blueprint 3 a statement against the overly digitalized music world.

The Blueprint 3 will be Jay-Z’s last album with Def Jam records– despite his split with Def Jam and future work with Live Nation.