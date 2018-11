Jay-Z‘s song “Run This Town” featuring Kanye West and Rihanna was leaked this morning. “Run This Town” will be featured on Blueprint 3 out September 11th.

Ohmigod I love hot new beatz! I’m so happy Jay-Z has returned to the formula that keeps his songs teetering in to pop music. There’s a hot chorus with Rihanna that you can sing along to and then Jay-Z rapping a whole lot with words I don’t quite know… Just like H to the Izzo…

You can preview the song here and download it here.