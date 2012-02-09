Jay-Z & Kanye Are Back With An Epilepsy-Inducing Fashion Ode

Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s smash hit “N***as in Paris” off of their equally successful album Watch The Throne is an ode to all things chic and fabulous. The most fashionable rappers in the game name-drop brands like Margiela, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex. All in all, the song is perfection. I’m expecting to hear it at every party (if not show) this New York Fashion Week.

The video for the single debuted today, and it’s pretty awesome. There’s even an epilepsy warning in the beginning. Amazing! Watch below for a truly great video. These dudes make even the most simple concept show-stopping. And to all the haters out there, remember that you need to crawl before you ball.