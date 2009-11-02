Jay-Z “Empire State of Mind” Music Video Debut

This weekend, Jay-Z‘s song, “Empire State of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys premiered its music video.

The music video is a black and white compilation of iconic New York stills, and live action rapping of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys all over the city. The images generally sync up with the lyrics making it a very literal interpretation of the song.

Given the success of this song and the record breaking sales of “Blueprint 3,” couldn’t they at least afford a piano bench for Alicia Keys? The girl is at the piano, squatting in leather pants. This is flirting with disaster…

