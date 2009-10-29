Jay Z Empire Expands with DJ Hero

This game couldn’t have launched at a better time. Because we’re basically obsessed with DJ Cassidy, and we idolize his every scratch, we’ve taken an interest in old school vinyl.

Be sure to watch our video of A Day in the Life: DJ Cassidy.

DJ Hero, inspired by DJs nationwide like Cassidy, is a fresh take for vitual music gamers. Thrown on your headset, turn up the TV, and start spinning. Over 102 songs will be available for the next DJ to take a scratch at. Players will also cross-fade and beat-match.

Bringing the party into the living rooms of households nationwide, we know that this innovative gaming system will spark interest in both young and old audiences.

The New York Times casually chatted with Jay-Z about the “Renegade” version of the game that will launch alongside his Renegade performance with Eminem.

Jay remembers, “I was really, really heavy into video games growing up. I was a fanatic with sports games. Starting with Atari. From Atari, ColecoVision, Atari 2600, to PlayStation to XBox.”

DJ Hero is available now, for $120 or $199 for the Renegade version, at djhero.com