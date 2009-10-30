Jay-Z Empire Attacked by Label Mate Beanie Sigel

In a recent interview with New York’s radio station Hot 97, Jay-Z‘s Rock-A-Fella label mate Beanie Sigel talks about a recent feud between himself and Jay-Z. In Sigel’s song, “Average Cat,” Sigel raps, “The rapper Shawn called the police on me/cause I was front row at the Blue Print 3.” Sigel explains that this does not open the door for other rappers to begin jostling Jay-Z but, “this is just me taking my brother out in the yard for five minutes.”

Personally, I don’t think this is that bad of a diss. However, speculation that these heated remarks are stemming from the Roc-A-Fella business or the baseball world Series where the two rappers side on different teams indicate there is a deeper feud between Beanie Sigel and Jay-Z.

I mean, Jay-Z is one of the last people I’d want to come right out and publicly jab. I don’t want Jay-Z to be my enemy. I want him to be my friend. My friend who buys me a trampoline room.