Jay-Z Designs Tees for U.S. Open

Apparently making fragrances and having babies have passed as the latest celebrity trend; they’re all designing tee-shirts now. Jay-Z is the latest in the line trying their hand at it…he’s creating a commemorative tee in honor of Arthur Ashe for the U.S. Open.

The shirt will be sold at the U.S. Open for $36, and features a tennis player on the cotton shirt and will be marketed as part of HOVA’s Rocawear clothing line. The proceeds from sales will go to USTA National Junior Tennis and Learning Network and the Arthur Ashe Endowment for Defeatment of AIDS.

First it’s his memorable step-in performance at All Points West after The Beastie Boys had to cancel, then it was dancing with Beyonce in Brooklyn for a Grizzly Bears concert…what’s next, Jay-Z…what’s next?