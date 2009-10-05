Jay-Z Declared Hottest MC by MTV

This past weekend, MTV aired its “Hottest MCs in The Game” show counting down this year’s most popular rappers.

Naturally, Jay-Z was number one not only for his longstanding legacy in the rap genre but namely for his latest album “Blueprint 3.” Lil’ Wayne surprisingly was listed as #2 on the list even though Lil’ Wayne hasn’t released an album this year. Even more surprisingly, Drake who is very new to the mainstream rap scene debuted at #3 and beat out Kanye West who was listed at #4.

