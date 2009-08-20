Jay-Z Debuts “Run This Town” Music Video

Jay-Z debuted his music video for “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna and Kanye West.

The video is a big budget five minute and 15 second production of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye leading an underground rebellion. Holy crap, it looks like the introduction to Mortal Kombat.

From the underground gathering to the dungeon (is that the pyramid exhibit at The Met?) to the streets, this is a very sexy riot… A very sexy riot where nothing really happens. There’s a smashed car window but there’s no linking that back to HOVA. For all we know, it was like that when he got there…

Jay-Z’s album Blueprint 3 is due out September 11.