Last Week, Jay-Z‘s record Blueprint 3 debuted at #1 on Billboard, beating out Elvis Presley with the most #1 albums in Billboard history. Moreover, the Jay-Z single “Empire State of Mind (featuring Alicia Keys)” is the number one digital download single this week.

I’m not really shocked that Jay-Z beat Elvis for having the most #1 albums. I am however really shocked that there are 750,000 people who honestly bought or downloaded 750,000 legitimate copies of Blueprint 3. Color me surprised.