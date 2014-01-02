How Jay Z And Beyoncé Broke Their 22-Day Vegan Diet

It looks like the 22-day vegan diet Beyoncé embarked upon with hubby Jay Z to commemorate his 44th birthday (we’re pretty sure there’s something Illuminati-esque in those numbers) finally ended, as the couple celebrated New Year’s in Miami and indulged in a seafood meal at Seasalt & Pepper, where chef Alfredo Alvarez created a series of special pescaterian delights for the pair.

To break veg-edge, they went big: the couple indulged in black cod casserole, tuna and salmon tartare, tuna sashimi, octopus planche and lobster risotto. For dessert, they enjoyed avocado ice cream.

The couple had initially gone vegan as a sort of “spiritual and physical cleanse,” explained Jay, who said he’d already switched to a vegan breakfast regimen. Previously Jay Z had said that he might try to stick with a plant-based diet, even after the 22-day challenge was over. “I don’t know what happens after Christmas. A semi-vegan, a full plant-based diet? Or just a spiritual and physical challenge?” he wrote, though we had a feeling Beyoncé wasn’t quite as convinced.

Throughout the vegan experiment, she was spotted in leather, fur, and even pizza-themed clothing, which many interpreted as a silent protest against a meat- and dairy-free diet.