Sources Say That Jay Z and Beyoncé Are About to Drop a ‘Secret’ Joint Album

Think back to 2014, a year wherein the Internet runneth over with Jay Z and Beyoncé divorce rumors. There were other things to be talked about, of course—Amanda Bynes’s legendary meltdown, for one—but the alleged dissolution of the Bey/Jay union reigned at the very top of the list. There was talk of a split planned after their joint “On the Run” tour. There was the time that Solange tried to kick the shit out of her brother-in-law in an elevator while leaving the Met Ball. There was the slightly questionable ceremony of renewing their vows.

And then, rising like a phoenix reborn from its ashes, came the whisperings of a possible secret album. Reports said that the duo was far from over—in fact, the two were getting ready to head into the studio. Together.

Now it’s 2016, and it’s supposed to be Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Year of Infinite Power. (No, really. That’s what a celebrity numerologist said.) Lemonade just happened (oh, did it ever), and the probably made-up “Becky with the good hair” narrative has seeped into public vernacular. “Will Jay Z drop his own Lemonade?” we wondered. Perhaps, but perhaps not.

Perhaps they will simply drop an album together, like they’ve been planning for the past two years. According to Page Six, that secret album is finished and ready to go, and all will be revealed on Tidal “very soon.” (That reminds me—I need to cancel my free month trial.) It’s supposed to be a surprise, but considering the media furor that surrounds the Carters everywhere they go, good luck with that.

One source said, “Jay and Beyoncé were never going to do an interview to address all the questions that came up after Lemonade. It’s more their style to respond through music.” Which, yeah, that makes sense. Could you really see them sitting down with Barbara Walters to talk about their relationship? Probs not!