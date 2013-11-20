Jay Z’s Collection for Barneys Is Live (And Includes a $34,000 Hublot Watch)

As you probably recall, Barneys New York teamed up with rapper/general superstar mogul Jay Z for their annual holiday collection this year. The collection just went live on the Barneys website this morning, and as was expected, it’s very Jay Z: there’s a lot of black leather, gold detailing, and yes, insanely expensive baubles.

Our favorite, and the priciest piece in the collection by a long shot, is this Hublot watch that was crafted specifically for the collaboration. It has an 18-karat gold face that exposes the inner workings of the watch mechanism, and an alligator strap to boot. Named the “Shawn Carter” after Jay Z’s birth name, the watch is offered up for $33,900.

But there’s a positive caveat here: in light of the recent controversy over Barneys’ alleged racial profiling of two young black shoppers, Jay Z decided that 100% of the profits from all the items in the collection will be donated to the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation, the non-profit Jay Z founded in 2003 to help low-income students further their educations at institutions of higher learning.

Some other favorites in the Barneys collection–and a good chunk more affordable–include the gold leaf-detailed “NYC x NYC” T-shirt ($70), and a decidedly sweet camo field jacket ($648) from Jay Z’s clothing line Roc Nation. And it wouldn’t be a Jay Z line without a leather, python brim snapback cap ($875).

Head to Barneys.com to see the rest of the rock star collection!