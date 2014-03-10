Why Jay Z Refused to Be Kanye West’s Best Man

It must be hard trying to maintain a friendship when both you and your BFF are two of the most famous people in the world. According to reports from celebrity gossip blog Perez Hilton, Jay Z has denied Kanye West’s request that Hova be the best man in his Paris wedding to Kim Kardashian. The reason? Too many cameras.

“Jay is Kanye’s closest friend so he wants him to be best man,” an anonymous source explains. “Jay agreed initially but had one condition: Under no circumstances can there be any reality TV shows filming him, his wife, Beyoncé, or daughter Blue Ivy during the ceremony. The thought of popping up in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ mortifies Beyoncé. She purposefully keeps herself away from trashy TV and isn’t prepared to lower her standards for anyone, or any occasion. Bosses at E! are desperate to get the nuptials on air, and will pay millions to make it happen.”

Ouch. It’s gotta sting to know that your best friend’s wife is so anti-Kardashian that she won’t allow her husband or daughter to even innocuously appear in any scenes. But at the same time, we personally totally get where Jay is coming from—the Kardashian family is a notoriously publicity-crazy, and not everyone is eager to be associated with them.

What do you think of Jay Z’s alleged refusal to be involved in the KimYe wedding? Totally reasonable or a bit too far? Sound off below!