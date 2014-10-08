Jay-Z and Beyoncé Are Recording a Secret Album Together: Report

It’s starting to look like all those rumors about Jay-Z and Beyoncé heading for divorce may have been overblown. The pair just wrapped up their “On The Run” tour in Paris last month, and now, Page Six is reporting that the two are heading into the studio to record an album together. While they’ve collaborated on hit songs like “Crazy In Love” and “Part II (On the Run)” this would be the first time they release an entire album together.

The project would reportedly mimic the marketing strategy of Beyoncé eponymous album which dropped last December with zero advance promotion (a strategy that was considered so successful, it became the focus of a recent Harvard Business School case study.)

Along with music, Page Six‘s source said that the couple will accompany the new release with music videos and even a movie.

Considering that “Beyoncé” dropped on a random Friday at midnight with no warning, you’ll probably want to want to keep your eyes open for this one, though we have a feeling it’ll be pretty hard to miss it on social media if, and when, it happens.

Are you excited about the possibility of a Beyoncé and Jay-Z album? Share your thoughts in the comments below!