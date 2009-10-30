Jay-Z and Alicia Keys World Series Performance Released Online

Last night, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed “Empire State of Mind” at game two of the World Series.

The two were scheduled to perform for the opening game, however, the adverse weather forced them to reschedule their performance. In the video, there are a few pans of baseball players watching the performance. The Yankees seemed to be enjoying the show, but the Philadelphia Phillies do not look amused. Also, the Yankee player holding the camcorder kind of looks like Zach Braff if you squint.

I don’t know much about baseball, but I do know that Alicia Keys’ boots are ridiculous.