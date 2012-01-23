Jay Leno Tells The Joke Heard Around The World

With the Republican primary in full swing, the news is ripe for commentary and jokes. Mitt Romney has found himself on the receiving end of quite a few humorous punches, and it was only a matter of time before Jay Leno stepped in with his own take on the presidential hopeful.

But some believe that The Tonight Show host over-stepped when he showed a segment from The Insider revealing the homes of Republican candidates and replaced Romney’s house with the Golden Temple, which The New York Times describes as “the spiritual center of the Sikh religion and a valued shrine to other Indian religions, as well as the site of historic acts of violence.”

We’re inclined to believe that Leno chose this landmark for its decadent and rich appearance rather than it’s religious and cultural significance, but perhaps he should practice a little more sensitivity next time.

Check out the clip in question below and let us know if you think Leno’s joke was funny or offensive in the comments section below!

Photo: Manipal World News