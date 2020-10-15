Jay Cutler Isn’t Happy to See Kristin Cavallari Dating Comedian Jeff Dye

Let’s just say that Jay Cutler’s reaction to Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye’s dating photos was only natural. The former NFL quarterback, 37, reportedly “is not happy” to see his estranged wife, 33, “moving on” following their split, a source tells Us Weekly.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020, after 10 years together and nearly seven years of marriage. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. However, Cavallari also issued court documents with accusations of “inappropriate marital conduct” that month, making their divorce process less than amicable. Now months after their split, the Very Cavallari star’s new dating life has evidently become another hard pill for Cutler to swallow.

On Sunday, October 11, Cavallari was spotted getting cozy with Dye, 37, in Chicago. Videos obtained by TMZ showed the Uncommon James founder and the comedian kissing on their date—and it’s safe to say that Cutler wasn’t too pleased to see his estranged wife engaging in some serious PDA with someone new. Plus, her relationship with Dye doesn’t seem like a one-off fling: “Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” another source told the outlet in early October.

“She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset,” the source added. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”

Meanwhile, the former couple—who share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4—are still trying to remain as civil as possible for their kids amid their divorce. The pair committed to a split custody agreement which went into effect in May. But that doesn’t mean their decision was easy.

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,'” the Hills alum told People in September. “We definitely kept a lot of stuff private. Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show—which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that],” she added, referencing her E! series.

The reality star continued, “It didn’t happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

