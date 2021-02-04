Here’s What Jay Cutler Thinks of Kristin Cavallari Still Dating Jeff Dye Amid Reunion Rumors

Just weeks after sparking reconciliation rumors of their own, sources are sharing Jay Cutler’s reaction to Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye getting back together. The ex-NFL star is “happy” for his estranged wife, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 37, raised eyebrows recently when they shared a photo together on Instagram for the first time since their split. The exes—who announced their separation in April 2020 after over 10 years together—posted the matching flicks to Instagram on Friday, January 22. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” they captioned the image. While some fans thought the post was a hint that they might be getting back together, it seems more likely that the exes posed in solidarity with one another after recent drama involving Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. And according a source who spoke to People at the time, the pair are just “friends” and were still “single.”

But that was then—and one of them may be off the market again. Almost two weeks later, Cavallari seemingly confirmed her relationship with Jeff Dye with a series of flirty comments shared to Instagram ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Uncommon James founder and comedian, 37, were first linked in October 2020 after being spotted out at a bar together. Since then, their relationship has grown more serious—but they’re not rushing anything. An insider told ET that the couple are “still dating and taking it slow,” adding, “they are both still very much into each other and are excited to see where their relationship continues to go.”

“The saying ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ definitely rings true in their case,” the source continued. “Jeff makes Kristin laugh incessantly and gives her room to do her own thing and focus on work, her kids, et cetera. He has proven to be very supportive of all of the things that are so important to Kristin.”

Meanwhile, Cavallari’s estranged husband is apparently on board with her new relationship. “Jay just wants Kristin to be happy and ensure that their kids are comfortable too,” the source explained. “They want to effectively co-parent together in a healthy way no matter what.” Cavallari and Cutler share kids Camden, 7, Jaxon 5, and Saylor, 4.