All the Looks: Jason Wu’s Sexy, Feminine Fall 2013 Collection

Fresh off a major coup—designing Michelle Obama’s inauguration gown for the second time—and buoyed by the presence of It-girls like Allison Williams and Jaime King in the front row, Jason Wu debuted a fall collection in New York that was one of his strongest to date.

The collection, which Wu titled “Extreme Femininity,” featured all of Wu’s tried-and-true staples: lace, stiff collars, bold use of color (in this case, a bold scarlet), and exquisite tailoring. There were also some playful twists on classic Wu in the form of a sheer trench with lace details, a cinched leather vest with bold fur embellishments at the shoulders, and several striped shirts with sheer panels. Wu also experimented with the dress-over-pants look that we’ve seen elsewhere—Raf Simons’ Spring 2013 collection for Dior, for example—so expect to see some increasingly bold layering over stovepipes this fall.

Other than the spectacular pleated gowns that closed out the collection, the must-buy look from this collection was a capelet-coat, rendered in wool, which we’re betting will prove a hit for fashion fans come September.